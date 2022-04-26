Lightyear Director Angus MacLane Explains Why Nostalgic Toy Story Fans Will Love The Movie And Its Theme - Exclusive

As MacLane added, nostalgia was another main component of "Lightyear" and its story. "The idea of nostalgia, [and the] potential for it, only really came about when we started working with the voice casting, and when we were recording Uzo [Aduba] doing, 'To infinity and beyond.' It was a big deal for her on a fan level," he said, adding, "I didn't quite understand it because we've never experienced really, the movie. I liked the first movie, [but] I was already in college by then. The stewardship we had over the property was really, 'Can we make a great movie?'"

It can be pretty debilitating thinking about the reception of long-time fans for a new project. Luckily, MacLane didn't psych himself out with that line of thinking, and noted, "I'm glad I didn't think about it too much, about the weight of responsibility on a nostalgia level because that would seem really daunting to me, and I'm glad to hear it went over well."

MacLane also mused, "I could see it just as easily irritating so many people because you're giving a voice to something [where] everyone has a point of view. When we're making the movie, we're like, 'It's not really the movie.' People have an opinion about it." He added, "The only way we were going to solve that is by making something that's so exciting and awesome that ... while the details may not have been what you expect, at least [the] final product is something that's really exciting. You go, 'Well, it's not what I thought it was going to be, but it's amazing.'" As MacLane noted, "Everyone has a point of view about what that world is," but he just had to focus on creating his own vision.

"Lightyear" premieres exclusively in theaters on June 17.