Pixar's Galyn Susman And Angus MacLane Reveal What's Changed In Lightyear Since They Began The Movie

MacLane noted that they played around with time dilation "being somehow nostalgia or a mistake. There was this draw to the past that he would always have." He added, "We knew in the second act he was going to be connected with a group that he was not familiar with and work with. There was [a sense of], we know we want, we need these things."

He elaborated on the film's necessities, explaining, "The obligatory scene for the movie is Buzz fighting Zurg. We knew we needed that. You can build your hand around [these questions]: What's the genre of the film you're working on, what's the expectations, how can you change those things, what will fit within the narrative of the film, and what's enjoyable for the audience to watch?" Through a process of trial and error, as MacLane described, "the root of the movie and what it became is pretty much exactly what we set up to do."

Susman shed some light on another key element the movie needed: Zero gravity. "There's also the stuff we really wanted to have," she said. "It may not be obligatory, but we wanted to fight in zero-G ... We didn't want to make this movie without having a fight in zero-G." MacLane added, "Although once it was a heist in zero-G, we did turn [it] into a fight in zero-G." Does anyone else think Buzz Lightyear is secretly in a '90s boy band called Zero Gs? No?

"Lightyear" opens exclusively in theaters on June 17.