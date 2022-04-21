Lightyear's Angus MacLane And Galyn Susman On LGBTQ Representation And Nostalgia - Exclusive Interview

The film has some big names like Taika Waititi, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, and Chris Evans. Did you immediately have any of them in mind as their characters began taking shape, or did that casting unravel organically through auditions, or a mixture of both?

MacLane: We always wanted Chris. James Brolin, I always liked his performance, but his voice just fit. It had the gravitas for Zurg.

Susman: Then, we had to figure out what Buzz's arc was going to be before we could even begin to understand who we needed to cast. What was going to help Buzz grow over the course of the second act before we could really even talk about casting them? They all [came to us], pretty quickly, once we knew who those characters needed to be, the voices that we wanted to go in.

MacLane: I could talk for days about...

Susman: The cast...

MacLane: The cast is really great. One thing ... Keke Palmer was really useful as a foil for Buzz — her ability to be really charming and rapid-fire direct as she is. She's this force of nature, and it worked really well, rhythm-wise, with the character.

Uzo had to be a character that could be commanding and poke at Buzz without us being defensive about, "Oh, she's picking on Buzz." She had to have this warmth to her. It's a really tricky balance, and she had to have the gravitas of the commander. You'd be like, "Oh yeah, she's definitely..."

Susman: She's in charge.

MacLane: She's better than Buzz, and you believe it. She could go toe to toe with Chris, and they work really well together. When you get to make these movies ... As such a big film fan, getting to work with each of these actors, who've done work that I adore and have such connection to from other properties, but to come together to work on this film was such a dream come true.