Unbearable Weight's Director, Writer Recall Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian Moment During Filming - Exclusive

For anybody who watched "The Mandalorian," they know Pedro Pascal has an incredible command of the screen in the titular role, as the sure handed "Star Wars" bounty hunter handles his adversaries with skilled accuracy. Pascal rarely stumbles, but that was not the case when he was filming "The Unbearable Weight," as director and co-writer Tom Gormican said, revealing "a funny 'Mandalorian' story" to Looper in an exclusive interview.

"Pedro was walking across the set, and there's a goofiness to him in real life. He ended up tripping over a C-stand [camera mount], and everybody was watching," Gormican recalled. "We were like, 'Oh no, is he okay?' He stands up. He's totally fine and our head of our makeup department, Bill Corso, who's very funny, he broke the ice and he said, 'Ladies and gentlemen, the Mandalorian!' as Pedro was standing up. It was a great moment of levity, [and] that's the closest we came to any insights on who the Mandalorian actually is," Gormican added with a laugh.

Sharing another Pascal story, co-screenwriter and executive producer Kevin Etten told Looper that "The Mandalorian" wasn't the only smash project starring the actor that came up during the production of "The Unbearable Weight."

"What was interesting is, where we were shooting in Dubrovnik in Croatia was maybe a half-mile from where Pedro had done his big death scene for 'Game of Thrones,' the viper scene," Etten remembered. "He was able to bring us back and go ... He was doing 'Game of Thrones' tours over there."

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is now in theaters.