Pedro Pascal Owes More To Nicolas Cage Than We Ever Imagined

Speaking to GQ, Pedro Pascal recalled first discovering and becoming inspired by the wild talent of Nicolas Cage at a young age. When asked what his favorite films were, one, in particular, got a lot of praise. "I remember going to the movies with my father and seeing 'Peggy Sue Got Married.' And he was doing something so interesting — he went from, y'know, this high school reunion to back in time, with these like teeth, and hair, and voice in a higher octave," Pascal explained, switching to full fan-mode for the Oscar-winning actor. "It was this really theatrical, risky performance that seemed to work perfectly."

From here, Pascal went on to list several Cage classics that display the actor's incredible range. Gems like "Raising Arizona," "Vampire's Kiss," "Moonstruck," and "Wild at Heart" all earned a mention from Pascal, who highlighted just what Cage is capable of. "In terms of wild, comedic, dramatic, frightening, spontaneous, interesting, original performances — in the medium of comedy, and the medium of independent cinema, and the medium of something commercial, romantic, art house. He kind of ran the whole gamut," Pascal said, highlighting just how much love he has for the actor, who is clearly happy to lock back on his career and laugh in his latest film. Of watching those Cage classics, Pascal said, "So it's just like, okay, all right, you are my teacher."

See how he handles the firsthand lesson when "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" arrives in theaters on April 22.