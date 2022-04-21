Tom Gormican And Kevin Etten Discuss The Unbearable Weight And Getting Nicolas Cage To Play Himself - Exclusive Interview

When you first conceived the idea, was it about a heightened version of Nicolas Cage or did you have more of an "insert big star" here blueprint? Could the film be about a heightened version of Tom Cruise, or could it have been a heightened version of Keanu Reeves — or was it always Nic from the very beginning?

Tom Gormican: This one was always Nic from the very beginning. It was very carefully constructed around him. I will slightly object to the idea that you can do a heightened version of Nicolas Cage [Laughs], because I don't know if there's any higher than actual, real Nic Cage. It was always Nic, and the more we thought about it, the more it couldn't possibly be anyone else.

Kevin Etten: The only idea we talked about very briefly — a friend floated it — was the idea of a Christian Bale or Daniel Day-Lewis in Nic Cage prosthetics, playing Nic. Christian Bale as Nic Cage was the one thing we were willing to—

Gormican: Which would be incredible.

It would be incredible, and I think those guys could pull it off, too. I understand that it wasn't easy to get Nic to sign onto this project, and he turned you down a couple [or] three times. What was the clincher to get him to sign on?

Etten: We ended up writing him a letter that explained our intentions and explained that this was really a love letter to him, to his work, and that it would be a chance for him to play with people's perceptions or beliefs about who he is versus who he really is versus who he puts out there. It was this opportunity to do this big, weird performance art piece. If there was one kind of actor who might do something like that, Nic is the guy who would take on something that brave.