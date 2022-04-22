Unbearable Weight's Lily Sheen On Playing Nicolas Cage's Daughter And Working With Pedro Pascal - Exclusive Interview

Given your showbiz lineage, was it really surreal playing the daughter of a famous actor in this film?

Yeah, it was surreal and what was really fun for me was to be able to ... At first glance, you go, "Of course, this is exactly the same as me," but there are so many differences, and as an actor, the beauty of the character really started to solidify for me when I started drawing those comparisons and noting what I could relate to and what I couldn't. I'm very lucky to have not had this upbringing, but this is real, and the industry can really fray relationships, especially between kids and parents. It was something that I was really looking forward to being able to explore.

You also have a front row seat to odd situations, and hopefully, your parents have never encountered super fans like the one Pedro Pascal plays in this film. At the very least, have there been aspiring actors, writers, and directors coming up to them and saying, "Hey, could you take a look at my script here?"

I haven't had that at all. I'm probably one of the aspiring actors who is trying to force my script and everything onto other people! [Laughs] That's definitely something that I'm sure my parents are about to deal with. Nic has said something about this ... because he's so iconic and it's impossible not to find someone who has a connection to Nic Cage or one of his movies or something like that.

He's the actor of his generation, of my generation, and he said something lovely about appreciating the fans, and being happy that they love him and that they love the work. That's something that my parents definitely can relate to. You wouldn't be where you are without people supporting you, and everyone has started somewhere at some point, so it's only fair to really take everyone as seriously as you've been taken seriously.