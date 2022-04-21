Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett On Season 2, His Character's Possible LGBTQ+ Storyline, And Arrow - Exclusive Interview

Did you add anything or suggest anything given that freedom?

Most definitely. I pushed day one. I've been pushing to have a mustache on a show for years because I couldn't grow one until I was 30, 31. I was like, "This is amazing. I'm a man now. I want to show it off." Every show I've been on the last couple years has been like, "No, no mustache, we want a baby." Natasha was like, "You look like Clark Kent. I'll bring you [a] mustache." I was like, "Natasha, can Alan have a mustache? I want to add that."

Were there any particular plot lines where you had no clue what was going on? And given that Natasha is a writer and co-creator, do you ever sit down with her and suss out some of the more confusing and nuanced aspects of the series?

Always. That's the [most fun we had] working on this show. There's a mutual addition to that though — you have to also let go and not try and figure everything out. It's juxtaposition to be in, because you're trying to ... We block shoot too, [and] block shooting is really difficult. If you're working on a time scope, jumping around into people's bodies, it gets really confusing. You have to have a certain sense of, "Here is my trajectory, this is my route," but be willing to stray from that route whenever you can. In watching this second season, truth be told, I wish we could have had two or three more episodes because there's a lot more stuff that could be filled in. Note to Netflix, "Hey, can we have some more money?"

That's not a Natasha thing. I know where that ends, but ... [after] working on it and now watching it back, [and] I'm like, "Oh man, there [are] so many other things that I wish we could have kept, or could have planned for or seen ahead of time." You never have control of the edit. You're forced to let everything go to a certain point. There [are] some things that I wish I could change about this season, but yeah, now it's done.

I think there's something beautiful and frustrating about those short eight-episode seasons because you leave wanting more, and you don't overdo it, but then also you need more, and then you wait a year for it.

Or three.