The Potential Continuity Error In Thor: Love And Thunder That's Already Bothering Fans
After months of waiting, the first trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" has finally arrived online, and it offers a glimpse of what to expect in the Asgardian's next riotous adventure from director slash co-writer Taika Waititi. The "What We Do In The Shadows" co-creator has a unique approach to comedy, and he injected some much-needed life into the "Thor" franchise with 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." Waititi is returning to the director's chair for "Love and Thunder," as it puts Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey to find his inner peace after centuries of adventures and various battles throughout the cosmos.
It'll also see the Asgardian work with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians of the Galaxy, before dealing with a number of plot threads that were left open following "Thor: The Dark World" and "Avengers: Endgame." Most importantly, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) finally returns to the MCU — and she's worthy enough to wield a reforged version of Mjölnir as the Mighty Thor. It'll be interesting to see how her newfound abilities will affect her dynamic with the God of Thunder, that's for sure.
The new footage also shows off a look at King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who now leads New Asgard after Thor gives her the throne at the end of "Endgame." But there's a potential continuity error from the recent "Avengers" movies in the "Love and Thunder" trailer that's already bothering fans.
Thor's robotic eye is seemingly missing
Although the internet was momentarily united in its love for the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer, some fans were quick to point out that Thor's robotic eye is nowhere to be seen. Back in "Thor: Ragnarok," Hela (Cate Blanchett) gouges one of Thor's eyes out in their final battle for Asgard, and he wears an eye patch until "Avengers: Infinity War" when he meets Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. The roguish raccoon gives him a brown robotic eye to put in his empty eye socket just before they repair the Nidavellir forge to its former glory. But the new trailers show Thor with two stunningly blue eyes again.
Fans online were extremely confused, with @Rik_Flair tweeting, "Thor had two different color eyes since infinity war. How his eyes the same color now?" Another fan @vandawision added "When did Thor's eyes match again after he lost it in Ragnarok? I know he had an orange one in Infinity War that he got from Rocket but did they mention a new eye in Endgame?" User @IronJester suggested that maybe the lovable furball got the hero a matching eye: "Both Thor's eyes are blue again. I wonder if Rocket found him a matching one before they departed?"
Obviously this isn't the most pressing continuity error in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — it's not like this means Thanos is still alive or Mephisto is secretly running things. Plus, it's entirely possible that there's a very specific reason for Thor's matching irises that will become clearer in the future.