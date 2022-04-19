The Potential Continuity Error In Thor: Love And Thunder That's Already Bothering Fans

After months of waiting, the first trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" has finally arrived online, and it offers a glimpse of what to expect in the Asgardian's next riotous adventure from director slash co-writer Taika Waititi. The "What We Do In The Shadows" co-creator has a unique approach to comedy, and he injected some much-needed life into the "Thor" franchise with 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." Waititi is returning to the director's chair for "Love and Thunder," as it puts Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey to find his inner peace after centuries of adventures and various battles throughout the cosmos.

It'll also see the Asgardian work with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians of the Galaxy, before dealing with a number of plot threads that were left open following "Thor: The Dark World" and "Avengers: Endgame." Most importantly, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) finally returns to the MCU — and she's worthy enough to wield a reforged version of Mjölnir as the Mighty Thor. It'll be interesting to see how her newfound abilities will affect her dynamic with the God of Thunder, that's for sure.

The new footage also shows off a look at King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who now leads New Asgard after Thor gives her the throne at the end of "Endgame." But there's a potential continuity error from the recent "Avengers" movies in the "Love and Thunder" trailer that's already bothering fans.