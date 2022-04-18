Noah Mills Talks NCIS: Hawaii And The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - Exclusive Interview

I'm a big fan of Wilmer's from back on "That '70s Show." I was a huge fan of that show.

Yeah, me too. I used to watch that show all the time.

Tell me more about what he's like...

He's so inspired. That guy is really doing a lot. He's got a podcast, a production company, he stepped up his role on "NCIS" after Mark Harmon left. He's got a brooding quality that's really fun to watch, which is so different from him on "That '70s Show." It was really inspiring, and he was really generous. When you meet people, you don't know how tired they are or what they have going on, but he landed and I went over to the place he rented and met his wife and his kid, and hung out. He was asking me, "What do you like about your show? What do you like about your character?"

He really believes in what he does. He believes in "NCIS" and the bigness of it and what it can be, a real champion of the brand. [He was] also really curious about the creative acting stuff, and we got to riff about that. I was like, "I'm having difficulty with this sometimes," and he's like, "Don't worry, you'll get the flow, and sometimes you can shrink the dialogue, go and ask." I said, "I don't know that I can mess with the dialogue yet. The writers won't appreciate that." It was cool to see somebody who's been doing it a while and still loves it, still has all the energy for it, and looks really deep into the meaning of it.

That's our job. It can sometimes feel pretty nine to five when you're seeing there's another episode, and another episode. To see someone care so much about it and put a certain responsibility and weight on, it was a good check for me. I was like, okay, cool. I do care about this a lot. The more you work on it, the more you think about it, the more questions you ask, they respond, and the material is better. It was real inspiring to hang out with him.

Is there someone — whether from the "NCIS" world or beyond — that you'd like to see as a guest star on the show?

Oh, man. I'm such a creative person, but ... I don't watch a ton of TV in my own personal downtime. I would love to see the guys from "NCIS: L.A." come out to Hawaii. That would be super fun. Eric Olsen is great. Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J ... I'm going to see those guys at PaleyFest, so I might fan out. I think people coming to Hawaii is already a plot line. There's already humor and fun things to play there. I think any type of law enforcement or military sector where we can create a character from and bring them to Hawaii will be super fun.

There's so many great actors and characters that could pop up in that manner. It's a really nice, seamless way to be like, "Oh, so and so from the Pentagon is coming out." We'll have a lot of cachet because people want to come to Hawaii. Plus, our show is great, and we can have that banter with them. I'm sure that they're lining up some great people for Season 2.