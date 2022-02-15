NCIS Fans Just Got Amazing Spin-Off Series News

Once upon a time, there was a little, wildly successful crime drama on CBS called "JAG." Because it was set within the context of the US Navy, it eventually led to an even more successful spinoff: "NCIS." That particular show was so successful that it launched even more spinoffs, including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and most recently "NCIS: Hawai'i." Clearly, the proliferation of the franchise is a sure sign that fans keep wanting more. And they're about to get it.

CBS and Paramount+ are far from done expanding the NCIS universe. It appears as though the network is going to ride their Navy-based crime drama gravy train for as long and as far as they can. And by far, we mean far — thousands of nautical miles, in fact. Because the next iteration of this popular crime drama is going deep into international waters with no signs of slowing down any time soon.