NCIS Fans Just Got Amazing Spin-Off Series News
Once upon a time, there was a little, wildly successful crime drama on CBS called "JAG." Because it was set within the context of the US Navy, it eventually led to an even more successful spinoff: "NCIS." That particular show was so successful that it launched even more spinoffs, including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and most recently "NCIS: Hawai'i." Clearly, the proliferation of the franchise is a sure sign that fans keep wanting more. And they're about to get it.
CBS and Paramount+ are far from done expanding the NCIS universe. It appears as though the network is going to ride their Navy-based crime drama gravy train for as long and as far as they can. And by far, we mean far — thousands of nautical miles, in fact. Because the next iteration of this popular crime drama is going deep into international waters with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
NCIS: Sydney will take the franchise to international heights
So far, all of the other highly-rated spinoffs in the NCIS franchise have been US-based. But the upcoming "NCIS: Sydney," according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be all about Australia's most famous capital city. In many ways, this makes total sense. The original "NCIS: Los Angeles" creator, Shane Brennan, is from Australia (via TV Guide) and is well suited to produce a show in his native country. Another bright spot in the upcoming series is that it will "feature local stories," per THR, and include local actors and crew members shooting on location in Sydney.
Unfortunately, other than that, details are sparse. We also know where the show will be broadcast — on Network 10 in Australia and on Paramount+ everywhere else (via Twitter) — but the juicier details haven't been released yet. For instance, we have no idea which Australian actors will be cast in what roles. Since the project is in its very early stages of development, it's no surprise that they're sparse on specifics. But it'll be interesting to see how the mostly American concept of a Naval Criminal Investigative Service plays out down under.