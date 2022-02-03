Has Sony's Spider-Verse Found Its First Live-Action Madame Web?

In recent years, Spider-Man has gone through many trials and tribulations. Historically, the adaptations of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man have been under the control of Sony. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's portrayal of the character fell under the umbrella of the production company. But during Tom Holland's tenure, there has been a deal in place that brought Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the character appearing in both Sony's "Spider-Man" franchise and Disney's MCU outings like "Avengers: Endgame."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" established a Multiverse and allowed Maguire and Garfield to appear as their respective characters while still leaving the door open for Sony's franchise films. For example, Tom Hardy continues to appear as Eddie Brock in the "Venom" series. And now Sony reportedly will be bringing another character to life. Never before seen in live-action, there is reportedly a Madame Web film in the works. In the comics, Cassandra Webb, also known as Madame Web, is a mutant who has precognitive abilities and assists Spider-Man from time to time (via CBR.)

Now, it appears that Sony may have landed on just the right actor for the role.