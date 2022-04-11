What Kevin Costner Really Thinks About The Yellowstone Spin-Offs

Kevin Costner is an exceptionally famous actor thanks to career-highlight roles in "Waterworld," "The Postman," "Field of Dreams," and "Dances With Wolves." But these days, the Oscar winner is best known as the ruthless yet stoic patriarch John Dutton on the mega-smash hit television series "Yellowstone." John does whatever it takes to keep his land and his family safe, and he has no problem threatening those who dare infringe on either of those personal interests with violence or subterfuge. Costner's performance is just one of the many reasons the Paramount Network show has been well received by both fans and critics alike, with the show hovering around an 84% audience score and an 82% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes across all seasons.

After four seasons, the runaway success of "Yellowstone" has led to the inescapable feeling that a television franchise was in the cards for series co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount, especially because the show pulls in viewership numbers not seen since the respective heydays of "The Walking Dead" and "Game of Thrones" (via The Guardian). The first spin-off, "1883," debuted in December 2021 on Paramount+. The series follows an earlier generation of the Duttons as they make their way out west and get their start in Montana. After "1883" wrapped in February 2022, it was announced that at least two more spin-off shows were in the works — "1932" and "6666" — and would be set in the same fictional universe as "Yellowstone."

With such immense popularity surrounding "Yellowstone," how does the legendary Costner feel about the show he currently headlines leading to so many spin-offs?