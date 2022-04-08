Chace Crawford's Fears About The Boys Season 3 Have Us Equally Terrified And Pumped
Throughout its first two seasons on Amazon Prime Video, the brash, bloody, often hilarious, and deeply unnerving superhero saga "The Boys" has proven itself a savvy bit of counter-programming in the arena of comic book adaptations. Some might even call the streaming hit the perfect antidote to the increasingly overstuffed realm of superhero cinema. Indeed, with its hyper-violent tales of manufactured supes, corporate malfeasance, and powered people doing truly vile things on the regular, there really is nothing out there quite like "The Boys."
As evinced in the trailer for the series' upcoming 3rd season — which hits Amazon's streaming platform on June 3, 2022 — things are only gonna get weirder for the members of The Seven, as well as the titular band of vigilantes bent on bringing them down. That might be difficult to believe for fans of "The Boys," who've already born witness to some truly unfathomable sights over the show's first two seasons. But recent comments from "The Boys" star Chace Crawford, who portrays the amphibious supe The Deep, should have fans of the series both pumped, and a bit nervous about what's ahead.
Prepare for things to get even weirder in Season 3 of The Boys
If you've been tracking The Deep's arc on "The Boys," you know Chace Crawford's character has been at the center of some of the series' most shocking moments, not the least of which found him having a conversation with his own gills (Patton Oswalt), and inadvertently causing the gruesome deaths of several of his beloved sea creature pals. And per a brief glimpse of The Deep in the Season 3 trailer his, ahem, affection for such creatures may soon take another unsettling turn.
While it remains to be seen how far "The Boys" will take The Deep's love for his fish friends, the show has already well-established that virtually nothing is out of bounds in terms of explicit content. Though he didn't get into specifics, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that, during a panel at the 2022 SXSW film festival, Crawford confirmed The Deep's story will get even more complicated in Season 3, stating simply, "I can't give too much away. It's weird."
That assessment was backed up by Crawford's new co-star Jensen Ackles, who joked the actor was actually worried about his career after reading some of the Season 3 scripts. Ackles revealed, "I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this.'" With Crawford confirming he did indeed send such a text, we're now fully terrified to see just what the heck The Deep is gonna get himself into in the new season of "The Boys."