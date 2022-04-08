Chace Crawford's Fears About The Boys Season 3 Have Us Equally Terrified And Pumped

If you've been tracking The Deep's arc on "The Boys," you know Chace Crawford's character has been at the center of some of the series' most shocking moments, not the least of which found him having a conversation with his own gills (Patton Oswalt), and inadvertently causing the gruesome deaths of several of his beloved sea creature pals. And per a brief glimpse of The Deep in the Season 3 trailer his, ahem, affection for such creatures may soon take another unsettling turn.

While it remains to be seen how far "The Boys" will take The Deep's love for his fish friends, the show has already well-established that virtually nothing is out of bounds in terms of explicit content. Though he didn't get into specifics, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that, during a panel at the 2022 SXSW film festival, Crawford confirmed The Deep's story will get even more complicated in Season 3, stating simply, "I can't give too much away. It's weird."

That assessment was backed up by Crawford's new co-star Jensen Ackles, who joked the actor was actually worried about his career after reading some of the Season 3 scripts. Ackles revealed, "I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this.'" With Crawford confirming he did indeed send such a text, we're now fully terrified to see just what the heck The Deep is gonna get himself into in the new season of "The Boys."