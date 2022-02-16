The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far

"The Boys" are back in town ... almost.

The Amazon Prime series — set in a world where superhero identities are anything but secret, depicting them as larger-than-life celebrities who have questionable morals — is returning for Season 3. Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is a subversive take on the superhero genre and features tons of sex, violence, and super-sized genitalia. The comic was adapted for TV by Erik Kripke, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers. "The Boys" has proven to be a big hit for Amazon, and in July 2021, Variety reported the series had been renewed for Season 3 before the Season 2 premiere on September 4. Season 2 spawned an after-show titled "Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys," hosted and produced by Aisha Tyler, featuring interviews with the show's cast and deep dives into every episode.

Season 2 left off with William "Billy" Butcher (Karl Urban) mourning the death of his wife and heading for parts unknown, with the remainder of his renegade gang poised to go legit. Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) is working for the nefarious Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and The Seven are more fractured than ever, with Homelander going completely off the rails following Stormfront (Aya Cash) being reduced to "Stumpfront."

Read on to see what Season 3 has in store for fans.