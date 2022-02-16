The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far
"The Boys" are back in town ... almost.
The Amazon Prime series — set in a world where superhero identities are anything but secret, depicting them as larger-than-life celebrities who have questionable morals — is returning for Season 3. Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is a subversive take on the superhero genre and features tons of sex, violence, and super-sized genitalia. The comic was adapted for TV by Erik Kripke, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers. "The Boys" has proven to be a big hit for Amazon, and in July 2021, Variety reported the series had been renewed for Season 3 before the Season 2 premiere on September 4. Season 2 spawned an after-show titled "Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys," hosted and produced by Aisha Tyler, featuring interviews with the show's cast and deep dives into every episode.
Season 2 left off with William "Billy" Butcher (Karl Urban) mourning the death of his wife and heading for parts unknown, with the remainder of his renegade gang poised to go legit. Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) is working for the nefarious Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and The Seven are more fractured than ever, with Homelander going completely off the rails following Stormfront (Aya Cash) being reduced to "Stumpfront."
Read on to see what Season 3 has in store for fans.
What is the release date for season 3 of The Boys?
On January 7, Deadline reported Season 3 of "The Boys" will return with a three-episode-premiere on Friday, June 3. New episodes will air every subsequent Friday and wrap up on July 8.
Prime Video announced the date during the Vought News Network's "Seven on 7 with Cole Coleman." Vought International is the shady multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that oversees The Seven. Coleman announced Vought's upcoming Annual Hero Draft when up-and-coming Supes from Godolkin University sign "lucrative contracts" to protect America's cities. The online short includes a contentious and brief interview between Coleman and Hughie, now a senior analyst for the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. The search is also on for two new members to join The Seven via a reality series hosted by Starlight (Erin Moriarty).
The faux newscast concludes with a close-up of Homelander (Antony Starr), who appears to be holding his public persona together with a very thin thread ... before fading to black, with the June 3 debut date. With that in mind, it looks like it's going to be an exciting summer.
Who is in the cast of The Boys Season 3?
According to Deadline, it looks like Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit, Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Chace Crawford (the Deep), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (the Female), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) will all return for Season 3 (yes, it looks like Black Noir wakes up from his Almond-Joy-induced coma after all). The most exciting new addition to the cast will be "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, the original Homelander.
The new players don't end there, however. In June 2021, Deadline reported "The Boys" had added three new cast members in recurring roles. Sean Patrick Flanery ("Boondocks Saints") portrays Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva ("Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders") plays Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler ("Roswell") will portray yet another new Supe named Blue Hawk. On October 5, Deadline announced additional cast members Frances Turner ("The Man In The High Castle"), Kristin Booth ("The Hot Zone: Anthrax"), and Jack Doolan ("Marcella"). Turner will play the wife of Mother's Milk, and Doolan and Booth will play the TNT Twins. All we can say is more Supes, more trouble.
The trailer for The Boys Season 3 keeps fans guessing
The teaser trailer for "The Boys" Season 3 doesn't offer up much in the way of spoilers. Although our favorite group of renegades managed to stop a race war in its tracks in Season 2, their work is far from over. As long as Homelander is on the loose and Vought manages to put a positive spin on its worst PR nightmares, the work of the Boys will never be done.
The trailer opens with Starlight and Homelander in the midst of a promo shoot, and it's obvious that Homelander has yet to recover from the events of Season 2, judging from the crazed look in his eyes and his gritted teeth. The rest of the trailer is a commercial starring the Deep, who is the spokesman for Liquid Death Mountain Water. A portion of the proceeds from sales goes towards cleaning up plastic, which apparently includes removing used birth control from our oceans. There's no sign of Soldier Boy, who promises to offer some insight into Vought's past and prove to be a thorn in the sides of both Homelander and the Boys.
In Season 3, it seems "The Boys" will be diving deeper into the history of the strange (but also strangely familiar) world the series is set in. The arrival of Soldier Boy hearkens back to that character's own superhero team, Payback, which showrunner Erik Krikpke described to Entertainment Weekly as "the Seven before the Seven [...] We will be exploring the history of that team and all the members in it."