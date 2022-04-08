Everything Everywhere Star Ke Huy Quan On Returning To The Screen, His Amazing Career And More - Exclusive Interview

You retired from acting basically for two decades. What led you to come back?

I was very lucky when I was a kid to be a part of a couple of really memorable movies. As I got older, in my late teens and early 20s, I really fell in love with acting, and wanted to do that for the rest of my life and start seriously pursuing it, but there was nothing there for me. It was really tough for an Asian actor to work at that time, because those opportunities came very few and far in between. Honestly, I spent a lot of time waiting for the phone to ring and it rarely did, and when it did, it was mostly for a character that had a couple of lines, or didn't even have a character name.

For a while, it wasn't fun anymore, and I had to make the really difficult decision to step away from something that I love dearly. I went to film school, graduated and started working behind the camera. I was content doing that, until 2018, when a little movie called "Crazy Rich Asians" came out. It was an amazing movie with an all-Asian cast. I saw that movie and it hit me on so many levels, emotionally. One, it was because it was a beautiful movie with a very touching story. Another part was, I wished I was up there with my fellow Asian actors.

I had serious FOMO, and it really made me go back to all those times [to think], "What if I had chosen my road differently, or some of the choices that I made differently?" So many emotions were going through my head when I saw that movie. It wasn't really until then that the idea of getting back to my roots starting taking place. I called an agent friend of mine, and asked him if he would like to represent me, and this is after decades without an agent. He said, "Yes." Literally two weeks later, I got a call about "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

It's so interesting that you said you were thinking about the choices you had made, because that's what the entire movie is about as well.

The Daniels [directors-writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert] brilliantly created all these universes for us to have a really interesting conversation about. What would my life have been like had I made different choices? We are constantly questioning the choices that we make, and the consequences or the results of those choices. A lot of times, when things don't go right, you always feel like the grass is greener on the other side. I certainly know that. My life has been full of ups and downs, peaks and valleys, but I like that. That's what I always say: A full life is a life full of everything.

You don't know what sweet tastes like until you taste the sour. You don't know what happiness really is until you experience sadness. That's why this movie's really interesting. It's a great movie, and it's a very emotional movie ... I hope people will go watch our movie, and find whatever they're looking for.