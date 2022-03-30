Everything Everywhere Stunt Coordinator Timothy Eulich On Action, Michelle Yeoh, And More - Exclusive Interview

How game were Jamie Lee, Ke Huy Quan, and the other actors to get in the ring and do as much of their own stunts as possible? Is there a point where you gently pull them aside and say, "Okay, you're great, but we have to take it to another level now and get somebody else in there?"

Everyone was game. I think having Michelle as number one on the call sheet really raised the bar for the entire cast. They all wanted to come in and do as much of their action as they possibly could and they did. You can really see that in the final edit of this film. We had scheduled rehearsal times with him and [Ke] would come in every day for his scheduled rehearsal time to work on the fanny pack fight. After his rehearsal time was over, he would take his fanny pack and go into the corner of our rehearsal hall and practice on his own. Then when it was time to shut it down for the day, he would take his props and practice at home.

I knew he was practicing at home because he would come back the next day better than he was the day before, and we would do it all again. He put so much effort into it and it really shows through. For Jamie, she wanted to do everything. We were putting her up into some pretty big wire rigs and flying her around the space. She had that professional wrestling sequence with the Waymond character, picking him up and spinning him around over her head before breaking his back over her knee. She put a lot of time into that. We also spent a lot of time with her at the stairwell, flying down the stairs.

As far as when it's time to say, "Hey, you're great, but we've got to let somebody else do this," it's always my goal as a stunt coordinator to have the actors do as much as they can possibly do, if not everything. If you get to a point where ... it's going to hurt, we can mitigate as much of the risk as possible, but there is some danger there, and at the end of the day, we got to make sure that our key cast is going to be able to come back to work the next day.

As a stunt coordinator, I deeply and genuinely care about every single person on set with me, all the people that come into work for me and all the people who are working with me and around me, and I want to make sure everybody goes home to their family in one piece, safely, just like they came to work that day. There are some things where you are taking a little bit more risk than I am comfortable having a key cast member do, and we have to have the stunt person do that. Even with that, there's a collaboration between myself and the directors, and the actor, and the stunt person doing that to make sure that they're serving that character and telling that story.