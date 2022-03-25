Everything Everywhere Directors Daniels On Their Incredible Cast, Learning Action Filming And More - Exclusive Interview

This was originally conceived with Jackie Chan as the lead and Awkwafina as the daughter. How might that have been a different movie and when did you realize that you could flip the lead's gender?

Daniel Kwan: It's worth noting that Michelle Yeoh was always...

Daniel Scheinert: ... one of the leads.

Kwan: Yeah, we always thought that it was going to be Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh, and actually Michelle was going to more or less play the Waymond character. She would have been the one doing the fanny pack fight. We felt like she could have killed it. That was the original idea, and then the movie, for a lot of different reasons — I think Jackie Chan is really hard to get to. He's very hard to access.

Scheinert: He's pretty expensive, we found out. We were thinking about who else is our next favorite martial artist, and it was Michelle Yeoh. We were like, "Maybe it should just be Michelle." Then we started talking about our moms, our aunts, and coming up with so much material that...

Kwan: ... We realized [this] was going to be way more personal of a film if we swapped those two roles.

Scheinert: And the screenplay, honestly, got a lot better. That was early days. That was literally the second big rewrite we did out of seven or eight. There's something about casting that can be so stressful, but we're so lucky that we've had this experience over the years. The right actors end up falling into the process where, if the material sparks to them, if their career's in the right place where this is the right project, the movie's that much better.

Kwan: Because our work is so specific, it pulls in specific people, which we're really lucky with. It becomes almost like a litmus test. If you want to do our project, then you're probably the right person for the project.

Scheinert: Yeah, like when we cast Stephanie Hsu, the character suddenly clicked in ways it never had before. Her audition was unhinged. We were like, "I think this villain could be unhinged." We started workshopping with her on brand new places to push the characters of Joy and Jobu. So it was a similar thing where it was like, "Oh my God, thank goodness that this movie was able to evolve as it went."

It seems like, if people had seen Jackie Chan, it would have seemed almost like, "Okay, I get where that's coming from." By flipping it around, it makes it a completely different thing that doesn't stick to the traditional expectations of what an action movie is.

Scheinert: Totally, which unlocked so much, thematically.