The Chicago Fire Couple Fans Can't Stop Talking About After Season 10 Episode 17

Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) have become the talk of the show's 10th season thanks to their completely unexpected chemistry. The twosome connected for the first time during the show's annual CFD gala in the episode "Show of Force." One kiss led to a series of dates. During "Hot and Fast," their secret relationship is forced out into the open after they're caught kissing on duty by a fellow firefighter Righetti (Vincent Teninty). Righetti tattles to Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Violet's eternal rival and her ex-boyfriend. Gallo accuses Hawkins of favoring Mikami. Hawkins is called in for a disciplinary meeting during "Keep You Safe" after an unknown party files a complaint about the couple's on-duty behavior. The audience then learns that Hawkins only received a verbal warning, but since the two of them are now being watched closely by the CFD they'll have to stay away from each other.

The show's fanbase had a strong reaction to Evan's declaration. "It's so obvious Hawkins is doing this to protect Violet but like WHY DOES THIS HAVE TO HURT SO MUCH?!?!?!" asked the folks behind the Meet Us At Molly's Podcast, which covers all of the One Chicago programs.

"It's really hilarious how Violet/Hawkins is considered against the rules given that 80% of the romances on this show are ALSO against the rules," said @sfntntntwhstbwt, a nod to the many "Chicago Fire" couples who mix business and pleasure. "EVAN AND VIOLET DONT NEED TIME APART. They are meant to be together," said @chicagofire_716. "If we lose hawkami tonight, I'm gonna riot," said @KatherWren_.

How will things turn out for Hawkami? Fans will have to keep tuning in to "Chicago Fire" to find out.