Patti Harrison Tells A Dark Story About Her Social Media Manager Character In The Lost City - Exclusive

Naturally, the new hit romantic comedy adventure "The Lost City" has a lot going for it. When you have such great actors as Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in the leads, that's enough to draw in anyone — but there's no question that the film's supporting cast, including Da'Vine Joy Randolph, as well as Oscar Nunez, and Patti Harrison, helps propel the film even further.

Harrison is the rookie in the veteran cast, having kicked off her screen career in 2017. The actress has since brought her talents to several animated series, including "BoJack Horseman," "Q-Force," "Bob's Burgers," and most recently, "The Great North," but she has made an impact in many live-action projects, too. Among them are supporting turns in the crime comedy, "A Simple Favor," and the sci-fi comedy series, "Made for Love."

In "The Lost City," Harrison plays Allison, a hipster social media manager for Loretta Sage (Bullock), a successful romance novelist kidnapped by a crazy billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe) who jets the author off to an ancient city hidden within a remote jungle. It's there where Fairfax believes that Sage — a former archeological student — will be able to decipher clues to find the priceless "Crown of Fire" that she's written about in her new novel, "The Lost City of D." While Sage's not-so-heroic Fabio-like cover model, Alan (Tatum) attempts to save her, the novelist's publicist, Beth (Randolph), springs into action to track down her best friend, while Allison tries to keep fans updated on the situation via social media.

Sitting down with Looper for an exclusive interview, Harrison gave some hilarious thoughts on the perils of playing her role in the film.