Lost City's Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, And Patti Harrison On Working With Sandra Bullock - Exclusive Interview

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe are about to take moviegoers on a wild ride with the new romantic adventure comedy "The Lost City" — and helping the trio provide laughs along the way are the wonderfully funny Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, and Patti Harrison.

Comedy is part of Randolph's, Nunez's and Harrison's respective pedigrees. Randolph's recent performances include a star-making turn as Lady Reed opposite Eddie Murphy's Rudy Ray Moore in "Dolemite is My Name," while Nunez spent nine seasons playing Dunder Mifflin accountant Oscar Martinez on the classic sitcom "The Office." Harrison, meanwhile, has hopped back and forth from voice work in animation to live-action, with voice roles in such series as "Big Mouth" and "The Great North," and starring opposite Ed Helms in the comedy drama "Together Together."

In "The Lost City," opening in theaters tomorrow, Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a successful romance novelist who is no longer passionate about her profession. Still suffering from the loss of her husband, Loretta laments that she never found her career path as an archaeologist, which she has compensated for by incorporating ancient history into her novels' storylines. Suddenly, Loretta finds adventure for real when an off-kilter billionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe), kidnaps her and flies her off to a remote jungle that contains an ancient city within. It's there where Fairfax believes Loretta will be able to decipher the clues to find the priceless "Crown of Fire," which she wrote about in her new novel, "The Lost City of D."

Realizing Loretta is in danger, the Fabio-like cover model on all of her books, Alan Caprison (Tatum), sets off to rescue his friend, along with mercenary Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt). Meanwhile, Loretta's publicist and best friend, Beth (Randolph), springs into action to find Loretta, too, enlisting the aid of Oscar (Nunez), a cargo pilot who takes his pet goat everywhere. Back at home, Beth's hipster assistant, Allison (Harrison) is chronicling Loretta's wild happenings over social media.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Randolph, Nunez and Harrison revealed some tales of their time in "The Lost City."