The Lost City's Da'Vine Joy Randolph Names The Film That Changed Her Career - Exclusive

There's no question Tony Award-nominated performer Da'Vine Joy Randolph's star is continuing to rise, especially following her winning performance in the new hit romantic comedy adventure "The Lost City." As Beth Hatten — the publicist of successful romance novel author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) — Randolph commands the audience's attention every time she appears throughout the film, as she springs into action to locate her best friend after she's kidnapped by wacko billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe).

Brown's breakthrough role came in 2012 her role as psychic Oda Mae Brown — a performance that earned Whoopi Goldberg a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1990 — in the stage production of "Ghost the Musical" on Broadway and London's West End. The role earned Randolph a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and set the stage for many more acting gigs in the ensuing decade.

Making her big screen debut in the 2013 drama "Mother of George," Randolph has amassed more than 40 credits on film and TV since then, with roles in such hit series as "This is Us," "Empire," and "Only Murders in the Building," as well as turns in such films as "Office Christmas Party" and "Kajillionaire." While Randolph has worked in several high-profile projects since her screen career began, she considers her role in an acclaimed 2019 film that changed the course of her career.