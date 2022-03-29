The Lost City's Da'Vine Joy Randolph Names The Film That Changed Her Career - Exclusive
There's no question Tony Award-nominated performer Da'Vine Joy Randolph's star is continuing to rise, especially following her winning performance in the new hit romantic comedy adventure "The Lost City." As Beth Hatten — the publicist of successful romance novel author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) — Randolph commands the audience's attention every time she appears throughout the film, as she springs into action to locate her best friend after she's kidnapped by wacko billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe).
Brown's breakthrough role came in 2012 her role as psychic Oda Mae Brown — a performance that earned Whoopi Goldberg a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1990 — in the stage production of "Ghost the Musical" on Broadway and London's West End. The role earned Randolph a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and set the stage for many more acting gigs in the ensuing decade.
Making her big screen debut in the 2013 drama "Mother of George," Randolph has amassed more than 40 credits on film and TV since then, with roles in such hit series as "This is Us," "Empire," and "Only Murders in the Building," as well as turns in such films as "Office Christmas Party" and "Kajillionaire." While Randolph has worked in several high-profile projects since her screen career began, she considers her role in an acclaimed 2019 film that changed the course of her career.
Murphy's Dolemite is My Name marked a career highlight for Randolph
In an exclusive interview with Looper, Randolph said she's unsure if her funny and poignant role as comedy legend Lady Reed opposite Eddie Murphy's comic icon Rudy Ray Moore in "Dolemite is My Name" got her on star and producer Sandra Bullock's radar for "The Lost City." One thing Randolph is certain of, however, is that the film marked a turning point in her career.
"After "Dolemite," I think things changed in my career by working along someone such as Eddie Murphy," Randolph said. "That definitely helped, but I don't know [if it's the reason I was cast in 'The Lost City']. I think it was. We read the script and it was really amazing and I was super excited to be a part of it."
Also starring Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, and Patti Harrison, "The Lost City," directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, is now playing in theaters.