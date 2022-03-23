Aaron And Adam Nee Gush Over The Lost City With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum And Daniel Radcliffe - Exclusive Interview

It's only appropriate that filmmaker brothers Aaron Nee and Adam Nee were hired to direct the romantic comedy/treasure hunting adventure "The Lost City." Considering that the independent filmmakers only had a couple of titles under their belts before getting a call from Oscar-winning actor and esteemed producer Sandra Bullock to direct her film, suddenly, the holy grail of film assignments was materializing right before their eyes.

New in theaters Friday, March 25, "The Lost City" stars Bullock as prolific romance novelist Loretta Sage who, despite her success, is still struggling with the death of her husband and a career that never quite followed the adventurous path the two hoped to take. Originally studying to become an archaeologist, Loretta's career took a detour, and she incorporated her love for ancient history into the pages of romance novels instead. Loretta's romance novels need to have a hunky, Fabio-like model on each cover, and her go-to-guy is Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) — who is the physical embodiment of her novels' hero, Dash McMahon.

However, Loretta's fiction turns into a real-life adventure when she is kidnapped by crackpot billionaire treasure hunter Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe). Flown to a remote, ancient city hidden within a jungle, Fairfax is convinced Loretta can decipher clues to help him find the mythological "Crown of Fire," which she has written about in her new novel "The Lost City of D." On their tail to rescue Loretta is Alan, who feels bad about how their friendship has soured. Enlisting the help of a mercenary, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), and relying on the aid of Loretta's publicist and best friend, Beth (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), her hipster social media manager, Allison (Patti Harrison), and a local cargo pilot, Oscar (Oscar Nunez), Alan attempts to rescue Loretta as they traverse the dangerous terrain to get away from some very dangerous people.

Aaron Nee and Adam Nee — who has more than 20 acting credits apart from directing films with his brother — discussed their wild film adventure with Looper in an exclusive interview.