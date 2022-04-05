Ian Bohen Reveals The Teen Wolf Actors He Wants To Appear On Superman & Lois - Exclusive

Ian Bohen went into how playing a villain in "Teen Wolf" with Tyler Hoechlin helped their dynamic on "Superman & Lois," saying, "When we knew I was going to do this job and we started looking at the dynamic of it — and keep in mind in the beginning, we didn't know where it was going to play out or how. We just had the dialogue, and the way [Superman and Anderson] spoke to each other."

On the similar approach to the characters, he added, "We had to really extract from that what is going on with them, but we did know that it was a very similar power struggle between Derek and Peter Hale. When we got stuck, we would always go back to, 'Let's not overthink it — this is just Derek and Peter.'"

While Derek and Superman aren't exactly the same, and Anderson and Peter are different flavors of villains, that already established dynamic certainly helped the actors get into character. "They're both powerful in different ways. They're both trying to do what they think is the right thing to do, and the other person's fighting them," Bohen explained. "That was our hook, and then our own work about what we were after individually would flavor it, and it seems to be, it's on parallel with that. It made it — I don't want to say easier. We certainly didn't want to do that relationship again, but we had a broad map of how to do it."

"Superman & Lois" airs Tuesdays on The CW with episodes streaming on the website the next day.

