Ian Bohen Gushes Over Elizabeth Henstridge's Directorial Choices On Superman & Lois - Exclusive

Elizabeth Henstridge is no stranger to the superhero world, but she traded in her Marvel status for a dynamite DC directorial role in The CW series "Superman & Lois." In fact, the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress-turned-director took the reigns for Season 2's seventh episode — and she couldn't have picked more of a bombshell episode.

Between Tyler Hoechlin's incredible performance as Bizarro and Ian Bohen's further descent into villainy as Lt. Mitch Anderson, the episode is one of the most jam-packed of the series thus far. Henstridge may have had a lot on her plate during the episode's wildest scenes, but she was certainly up to the task if you ask the "Superman & Lois" cast.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Ian Bohen revealed what it was like getting directed by Henstridge. He also dished on his friendship with Hoechlin and on whether or not their good times off-set give them the giggles during scenes.