Sandra Bullock Tells A Hilarious Story About Channing Tatum's Naked Butt And Leeches From The Lost City - Exclusive

Over the years, beloved actress Sandra Bullock has demonstrated she's a performer of many talents, as demonstrated by her hilarious comedy chops in films like "Miss Congeniality," "The Proposal" and "The Heat," as well as her command of drama in "A Time to Kill" and "Crash," and her power to inspire as proven by her Best Actress Oscar-winning performance in the true life football drama "The Blind Side."

But that's not all. Bullock put the pedal to the metal in action thrillers like "Speed," and gave an out-of-this-world performance in the sci-fi drama "Gravity." Basically, Bullock has done it all — well, almost all — that is, until her romantic comedy adventure "The Lost City," where, after 35 years in showbiz, she achieved a career first.

In "The Lost City," now in theaters, Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a successful romance novelist who is kidnapped by a crazed billionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who is convinced Sage's skills as a former archaeological student will help him find a priceless treasure. The problem is, the mythical "Crown of Fire" — as Sage wrote about in her newest novel — is hidden in an ancient city tucked away in a remote jungle in a very dangerous part of the world.

That doesn't detract Sage's Fabio-like cover model, Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), from trying to rescue her. But while Caprison is clueless when it comes to the hero department, he luckily has a mercenary friend, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), that he can take cues from. Caprison does eventually find the novelist, but it turns out, in one particular instance, the writer is going to have save her completely uncovered cover model from a bloody mess he's gotten himself into.