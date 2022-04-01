The Contractor's Chris Pine And Ben Foster Discuss Why They Like Teaming Up On Screen - Exclusive

Chris Pine confessed that, while Ben Foster is incredibly talented, there's another reason he appreciates acting with him. "Firstly, I love spending time with Ben in that there's so much time on set — 15 hours, whatever it is, that I would rather choose someone I like spending [time with] than how quality of an actor they are," Pine revealed. "It just so happens that with Ben, I get the beauty of both worlds — someone I like to spend time with who's also one of the finest actors out there."

Pine then added, "There's a shorthand, we craft well together ... We're team players as Ben has said. We trust one another. Sometimes in this business, you can get a little alpha energy amongst dudes, which can make for trickiness. With he and I, it's what's best for the scene, what's going to work, what's going to make it pop, and whether that's him or me taking the lead, it doesn't really matter so long as it works for the film. That's what it's about for me."

Foster agreed with Pine's assessment and added that his and Pine's history together makes the job easier. "It's a joy to work with people you dig and respect, and we're grownups who somehow haven't given up the makeup game — make it up — and it's really nice when you don't have to make up caring about somebody," Foster reflected. "It goes for any job, you'd rather do it with people you respect and know have your back and go ask some questions together."

"The Contractor" is currently in theaters, and is also available on demand and for digital purchase.