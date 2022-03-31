The Contractor's Chris Pine And Ben Foster Talk Working Together, Deceptive Stories, And Gritty Action - Exclusive Interview

This is your third time working together. What do you enjoy about teaming up on screen?

Chris Pine: Firstly, I love spending time with Ben in that there's so much time on set — 15 hours, whatever it is, that I would rather choose someone I like spending [time with] on set than how quality of an actor they are. It just so happens with Ben, I get the beauty of both worlds — Someone I like to spend time with who's also one of the finest actors out there. There's a shorthand, we craft well together. We're team players as Ben has said. We trust one another. Sometimes in this business, you can get a little alpha energy amongst dudes, which can make for trickiness. With he and I, it's what's best for the scene, what's going to work, what's going to make it pop, and whether that's him or me taking the lead, it doesn't really matter so long as it works for the film. That's what it's about for me.

What about you, Ben?

Ben Foster: I have a policy that there's no eye contact on set, and only to call me by other people's character names, not mine. Chris understands that.[Laughs]

[Laughing] That's fair.

Pine: The bottled Fiji water.

Foster: [Laughing] Only that. It's a joy to work with people you dig and respect, and we're grownups who somehow haven't given up the makeup game — make it up — and it's really nice when you don't have to make up caring about somebody. It goes for any job, you'd rather do it with people you respect and know have your back and go ask some questions together.