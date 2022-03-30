Will Smith's Oscars Slap Is Already Having A Major Effect On Chris Rock's Career

Will Smith's unforgettable slap of Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony is going down as one of the most memorable moments in live television broadcast history. The uncomfortable altercation — Smith's angry outburst came in response to Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's short hairstyle, a result of her struggles with alopecia — turned even more bizarre when Smith won the award for Best Actor some 30 minutes later and was allowed to return to the stage to make a tear-filled speech about being "a vessel for love" and pointedly offered apologies to the Academy and the show's audience, but not to Rock himself.

The slap left social media ablaze, and has inspired think pieces on the nature of Rock's joke, Smith's response, and the Academy's inability to handle an unprecedented altercation during the show, as well as plenty of memes from social media users along the way.

Smith offered up a personal apology to Rock via Instagram the day after the ceremony. Similarly, Jada Pinkett Smith posted a graphic on Instagram calling for healing. However, Rock has not spoken publicly about the altercation since he walked off the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. It remains unclear whether Rock and Smith have settled the dispute privately, as Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly implied at an Oscars afterparty (via Page Six). Rock, a stand-up comedian at heart, could be waiting for his next show to give his own thoughts on what he immediately dubbed on-stage as "the greatest night in the history of television" — and the possibility of him doing so is already impacting his ticket sales in a huge way.