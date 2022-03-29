Ethan Hawke Addresses Those Rumored Major Moon Knight Cameos
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are anxiously awaiting March 30 — the premiere of "Moon Knight" on Disney+. It was announced some time ago (via Variety) that actor Oscar Isaac would be taking on the role of Marc Spector a.k.a. Moon Knight in the series, and since then, we've gotten a couple of great images and some trailers that gave us more insight as to how the series will look. Ethan Hawke was then announced to be the main antagonist Arthur Harrow (via The Hollywood Reporter), firmly solidifying two massive names on the cast list.
Based on what we can tell, the first few episodes of the series will likely give fans insight into how Isaac's Marc comes to be the vigilante, with all signs pointing to the fact that Marc is sort of possessed by the Moon Knight alter ego. Hawke's Arthur, as we know from the Moon Knight comics, is a researcher who experiments on humans against their will to see if he can increase their pain tolerance. Ultimately, Moon Knight pursues Arthur and the organization behind the experiments to stop them, and it's highly possible that the "Moon Knight" series will draw heavily from this comic run.
Hawke has been discussing as much as he can about his character in recent interviews, including his inspirations Arthur Harrow. Hawke was also recently asked about cameos in the series that have been rumored for some time, and here's what he said.
Ethan Hawke says The Hulk and Blade will not appear in Moon Knight
Speaking on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke was asked about three separate fan theories on the upcoming "Moon Knight" series. The first involved Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, as some fans supposedly believe that signs point to his appearance. Hawke noted that it would certainly be cool for The Hulk to appear, although he doesn't think that theory is true due to his relationship with Ruffalo — he explained that Ruffalo would've almost definitely reached out to let him know.
Fallon then brought up the rumors surrounding the appearance of Mahershala Ali's Blade, who we already know has an upcoming MCU project. To this question, Hawke was silent and wore a suspicious expression on his face, speaking only after Fallon asked if he'd get a text from Ali if Blade was involved. Hawke proceeded to say "it would've been cool" if Blade appeared.
Although Hawke seemingly confirmed that both Ruffalo and Ali's cameos are purely fan theories and nothing more, we will remain skeptical. Not to mention, fans were duped and lied to by Andrew Garfield and the rest of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" cast when rumors of Garfield and Tobey Maguire's versions of Peter Parker showing up in the 2021 movie were thrown around during press events.
So, although we have to take Hawke's word at the moment, Kevin Feige and the MCU are always scheming to provide fans with surprises they'd never expect.