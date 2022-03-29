Ethan Hawke Addresses Those Rumored Major Moon Knight Cameos

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are anxiously awaiting March 30 — the premiere of "Moon Knight" on Disney+. It was announced some time ago (via Variety) that actor Oscar Isaac would be taking on the role of Marc Spector a.k.a. Moon Knight in the series, and since then, we've gotten a couple of great images and some trailers that gave us more insight as to how the series will look. Ethan Hawke was then announced to be the main antagonist Arthur Harrow (via The Hollywood Reporter), firmly solidifying two massive names on the cast list.

Based on what we can tell, the first few episodes of the series will likely give fans insight into how Isaac's Marc comes to be the vigilante, with all signs pointing to the fact that Marc is sort of possessed by the Moon Knight alter ego. Hawke's Arthur, as we know from the Moon Knight comics, is a researcher who experiments on humans against their will to see if he can increase their pain tolerance. Ultimately, Moon Knight pursues Arthur and the organization behind the experiments to stop them, and it's highly possible that the "Moon Knight" series will draw heavily from this comic run.

Hawke has been discussing as much as he can about his character in recent interviews, including his inspirations Arthur Harrow. Hawke was also recently asked about cameos in the series that have been rumored for some time, and here's what he said.