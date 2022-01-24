Andrew Garfield Only Trusted These Three People With His No Way Home Spoilers

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was one of last year's biggest films, debuting in mid-December 2021 and bringing in over $1.6 billion worldwide to date (via Box Office Mojo). Directed by Jon Watts, "No Way Home" picks up where 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" left off — with Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) identity revealed to the world. Peter seeks out Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to use magic to make his identity a secret once again, a request that leads to them accidentally opening up the multiverse and letting out villains from other realities who have fought other Spider-Mans, like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina).

As we all now know, the villains were not the only characters from previous franchises to return. Former "Spider-Man" actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also make an appearance in "No Way Home" in what is easily one of the most notable movie moments of recent years. Of course, their involvement in the film was kept under wraps before the release of the film, despite rampant rumors insisting that they would indeed be reprising their roles.

Garfield denied the rumors on many different occasions, even while promoting other projects. But, now that the cat is out of the bag, he has been able to speak more openly about his involvement in "No Way Home" — as well as the secret-keeping that it required. In a recent interview, he actually revealed just how many people knew he would appear in the Holland-led "Spider-Man" threequel before the movie was released.