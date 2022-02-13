Moon Knight Super Bowl Trailer Draws Us Deeper Into One Of The Darkest Corners Of The MCU

Marvel fans got gifted with another "Moon Knight" trailer on Sunday during the NFL's Super Bowl. While the highlight of the first trailer was undoubtedly the reveal of Ethan Hawke's mysterious villain, the second trailer takes us even deeper down one of the MCU's darkest rabbit holes.

The upcoming Disney+ series is one of Marvel's most anticipated Phase 4 projects, with talented "Star Wars" and "Ex Machina" actor Oscar Isaac on board to play Moon Knight aka Marc Spector. Not much is known about how the studio plans to portray his immortal, god-like character in the MCU other than the fact that he will have some mental health issues to grapple with, and will face off against Ethan Hawke's Dr. Arthur Harrow.

As for what we do know, previous teases for "Moon Knight" and its official trailer have both hinted at a comic-accurate telling of Spector's story, with Isaac's decked out version of him looking extremely similar to what readers have seen on the page. The latest trailer shows us even more of this faithful adaptation.