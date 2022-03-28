Here's What The Critics Are Saying About Sonic The Hedgehog 2

When fans got their first look at the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie back in 2019, there was an uproar over the blue speedster's design, which tried to make the legendary video game character look a bit too human. Paramount quickly rushed to redesign the iconic hedgehog, but it seemed like the project might've been doomed before its release. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, and the film eventually managed to win audiences over, raking in $319 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). It was more than enough for the studio to greenlight a sequel, which started production in 2021. And now, it's finally almost here.

The first trailer for the sequel revealed that Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is joined by Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) this time around as they go up against the sinister Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his new henchman, Knuckles the echidna (Idris Elba). The evil scientist returns from the mushroom planet he was marooned on at the end of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in search of the Master Emerald — a gem that could be a revolutionary power source. It's something fans of the video game franchise will be familiar with, and it's clear that director Jeff Fowler is leaning heavily into the sprawling mythology from the games. Oh and don't worry, James Marsden and Nika Sumpter also reprise their roles as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, Sonic's adopted parents.

The first reactions from critics have now arrived online ahead of the movie's April 8 release date, and they're impressed with the sequel ... for the most part.