Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Showcases An Expanded Cast Sure To Please Fans

As the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" film neared its theatrical release, many fans were understandably skeptical that such a project could ever succeed. To start, blockbuster movie video game adaptations are oftentimes notoriously bad. Furthermore, the look of its CGI star Sonic was completely overhauled following fan backlash to his appearance in the movie's first trailer. Despite what looked like some early red flags, however, "Sonic the Hedgehog" was enough of a success that a sequel is on its way.

Fans got their first look at "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" during the 2021 Game Awards, after voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz introduced its first full trailer. Like a good sequel, the film looks to both retain each key element from the first "Sonic" movie, while raising the stakes and introducing a few new characters into the mix as well.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Paramount Pictures premiered a second trailer for "Sonic 2," revealing some new footage from the film in advance of its release later this year.