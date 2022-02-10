Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Showcases An Expanded Cast Sure To Please Fans
As the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" film neared its theatrical release, many fans were understandably skeptical that such a project could ever succeed. To start, blockbuster movie video game adaptations are oftentimes notoriously bad. Furthermore, the look of its CGI star Sonic was completely overhauled following fan backlash to his appearance in the movie's first trailer. Despite what looked like some early red flags, however, "Sonic the Hedgehog" was enough of a success that a sequel is on its way.
Fans got their first look at "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" during the 2021 Game Awards, after voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz introduced its first full trailer. Like a good sequel, the film looks to both retain each key element from the first "Sonic" movie, while raising the stakes and introducing a few new characters into the mix as well.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Paramount Pictures premiered a second trailer for "Sonic 2," revealing some new footage from the film in advance of its release later this year.
Sonic is back, and he brought friends
The most notable additions to "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," both of whom are showcased in the film's latest trailer, are Sonic's perennial pals Miles "Tails" Prower and Knuckles the Echidna. This version of Tails was first introduced in a post-credits sequence at the end of the first "Sonic" movie, and is voiced by longtime video game Tails voice actor Colleen O'Shaughnessey. Knuckles, meanwhile, sports the voice of Idris Elba. While Knuckles appears at odds with Sonic in this new trailer, those familiar with "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles" for the Sega Genesis are well aware that what begins as a rivalry between Sonic and Knuckles eventually turns into a powerful allyship.
Also returning for round two are Sonic's human friend Tom (James Marsden) and Jim Carrey's frenetic mad scientist villain, Dr. Eggman. Plotwise, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" introduces the Chaos Emeralds, a collection of six powerful gems, which are likewise a staple of the movie's video game source material.
This next chapter of the live action "Sonic the Hedgehog" film series hits theaters on April 8, 2022.