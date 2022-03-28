These Brutal Comments Prove Not Everyone Is On Chris Rock's Side
Last night's 94th Annual Oscar awards ceremony should have been memorable for Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur's history-making wins or the unprecedented but effective hosting arrangement. Instead, it will forever be recalled as the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on a live broadcast, then cursed him out in front of a stunned Dolby theater crowd and millions watching at home. The attack was in response to a "G.I. Jane" joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett-Smith's close-cropped haircut, a consequence of the autoimmune disease alopecia.
Smith initially laughed at the joke, but Pinkett-Smith was immediately and visibly upset and within seconds Smith strode to the stage and delivered a firm slap to the understandably shocked comedian. Rock recovered quickly, calling it "the greatest night in the history of television" before resuming the show.
Some immediately jumped to Rock's defense. Kathy Griffin tweeted that "it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters," and podcast host Ethan Klein was "in awe the show went on like nothing happened.. will smith punched a comedian for doing his job."
Twitter user @craigspoplife noted that "Violence against cultural commentators, whether journalists or comedians, has a dangerous trickle down effect" and @digital_junkie pointed out that Smith's response to Rock's joke and explanation constituted "literal textbook abuser" behavior. However, some spoke up in support of Smith's smack.
Many people feel Will Smith was justified in defending his wife
Comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish told People Magazine that "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me" and called it "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen." Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted, "You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man's soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y'all seeing the joke he's seeing her pain."
Understandably, plenty of others also weighed in via social media. User @SistahScholar asked "When is the last time you've seen a Black woman publicly defended in real time? I rest my case." @ReecieColbert said that "Sometimes you gotta get your hands dirty" and that "Maybe one week we'll manage to extend 'protect Black women' to more that one Black woman."
@kmarch67 pointed out that "Jada has been very clear about her insecurities of her hair loss. Chris went low and personal as an attack. Will had every responsibility to stand up for his wife." The debate about who was more in the wrong has filled social and conventional media since Rock's joke and Smith's slap, and will no doubt continue long after the memory of the films honored last night has faded.