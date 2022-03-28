These Brutal Comments Prove Not Everyone Is On Chris Rock's Side

Last night's 94th Annual Oscar awards ceremony should have been memorable for Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur's history-making wins or the unprecedented but effective hosting arrangement. Instead, it will forever be recalled as the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on a live broadcast, then cursed him out in front of a stunned Dolby theater crowd and millions watching at home. The attack was in response to a "G.I. Jane" joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett-Smith's close-cropped haircut, a consequence of the autoimmune disease alopecia.

Smith initially laughed at the joke, but Pinkett-Smith was immediately and visibly upset and within seconds Smith strode to the stage and delivered a firm slap to the understandably shocked comedian. Rock recovered quickly, calling it "the greatest night in the history of television" before resuming the show.

Some immediately jumped to Rock's defense. Kathy Griffin tweeted that "it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters," and podcast host Ethan Klein was "in awe the show went on like nothing happened.. will smith punched a comedian for doing his job."

Twitter user @craigspoplife noted that "Violence against cultural commentators, whether journalists or comedians, has a dangerous trickle down effect" and @digital_junkie pointed out that Smith's response to Rock's joke and explanation constituted "literal textbook abuser" behavior. However, some spoke up in support of Smith's smack.