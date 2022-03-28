Why The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Lupita Nyong'o's Viral Oscars Moment
This year's Academy Awards was a night no one in Hollywood or anyone who watched at home is sure to forget for quite some time. The Oscars held on March 27 was a night filled to the brim with history-making moments. First, co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall made history as soon as they took the stage as the award show's first all-female co-hosting lineup. Then, "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose earned the title as the first openly queer Afro-Latina actor to win an Oscar for her role as Anita. Troy Kotsur also became the first deaf man to win an Oscar when he won the Best Supporting Actor award for his heartfelt role in "CODA."
Despite the night's many historic firsts, people can only seem to talk about Will Smith's intense outburst. While Chris Rock was on stage presenting an award, the comedian made a "G.I. Jane" joke pointed at Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting the "King Richard" actor to get out of his seat and slap Rock in the face. The entire crowd was left completely in shock, including Lupita Nyong'o, whose reaction to the fiasco went viral.
People loved Lupita Nyong'o's reactions to that Will Smith slap
Moments after the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation, Twitter became flooded with reactions from celebs and viewers alike. Some people joked about the whole incident, while others believe Smith went too far. But what really had people talking was Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to the ordeal. The "Black Panther" actress happened to be sitting right behind Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith when everything turned sour. As Smith screams "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth," to Rock on stage, Nyong'o can be seen in the background with quite a few animated facial expressions.
Her reactions were almost instantly meme-ified as many found her expressions to be hilarious. One user wrote alongside the viral video of Nyong'o, "Lupita Nyongo [sic] in this whole will smith thing went through the entire range of emotions sitting there. She had like 8 wholly different reactions in like 5 seconds." Another joked Nyong'o's reaction was worthy of an award and wrote, "And the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress goes to @Lupita_Nyongo." Someone else also praised Nyong'o and tweeted, "I think we all need to praise the great @Lupita_Nyongo for outwardly expressing what everyone felt watching this train wreck." Lastly, one Twitter user out Nyong'o iconic reaction simply and added, "The facial expression by @Lupita_Nyongo is priceless. You can't make this stuff up..."