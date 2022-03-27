The 2022 Oscars Hosts Made History The Second They Took The Stage

The 94th annual Academy Awards started with big laughs from its trifecta of female hosts: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. After going without a host (or hosts, for that matter) in 2021, the Academy and ABC tripled down by hiring not one, not two, but three high-profile comedic actresses for this year's ceremony.

Like countless hosts before them, Schumer, Sykes, and Hall wasted no time skewering members of the star-studded audience at the top of the show (via YouTube). The ladies addressed how rough the COVID-19 pandemic has been for everyone. To drive this point home (while also squeezing in a few laughs), they singled out "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet, claiming it had hit him especially hard, with the camera cutting to "Being the Ricardos" actor J.K. Simmons instead, who appeared less amused by the joke than Chalamet. The three hosts also quickly addressed the controversy surrounding ABC's decision not to broadcast eight major categories, including film editing and sound, at which points the broadcast experienced brief but perfectly-timed technical difficulties.

The 2022 Oscars has already proven itself to be a night full of historic firsts, and the show set the tone with Schumer, Hall, and Syke's opening monologue. Here's how the trio of Oscar hosts made history the minute they stepped on the stage.