Kenneth Branagh's First Oscar Was A Long Time Coming

Let's say you have to list as many people who have won an Oscar as you possibly can without whipping out Wikipedia or IMDb. Chances are that Kenneth Branagh's name would be among that list of names. In fact, he'd probably be one of the frontrunners if you had to name people who've won multiple Academy Awards, as well. After all, Branagh's name is virtually synonymous with projects that seem almost custom made for the awards season, from his multiple Shakespeare films to his prodigious acting, directing, and screenwriting work.

As such, it was not exactly a shock when the filmmaker took home the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for "Belfast" at the 94th Academy Awards. However, a fair few people may very well have been surprised when the announcer noted that it was his first win. It turns out that while Kenneth Branagh now finally officially fits that "Oscar winner" image, he has almost won the awarad multiple times before. In fact, Branagh's first Oscar was a long time coming.