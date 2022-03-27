The Oscars Hit With Fierce Backlash Minutes Into The Event

Many aspects of the Oscars have seemed quite familiar. There are sketches that went too far and speeches that were cut short. But one change was made to this year's broadcast that has viewers flabbergasted. In an effort to cut down on the award show's run time, no less than eight categories were cut from the live broadcast (via The Hollywood Reporter). Technical categories such as best editing, best live action short film, and best score are aspects that films cannot do without and yet were awarded to winners during the pre-show.

One of the biggest blockbusters of 2021, "Dune," won best editing among many others (via Deadline). Editor Joe Walker reportedly had the "funniest" speech according to critic Kyle Buchanan on Twitter, but no one would see it during the official airing. Riz Ahmed was another winner of the night for his short film "The Long Goodbye", but could only accept the award quickly onstage with very little fanfare. "Riz Ahmed just won an Oscar and nobody outside the room could watch it happen. This is a MISERABLE way to learn about Oscar winners Academy," posted @kateyrich on Twitter.

Buchanan also noted that "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" actor Jessica Chastain ensured she was present when her hair and makeup team were awarded to a very small audience. After three years of socially distanced awards, these winners are barely acknowledged for their hard work. Categories that are just as integral as any other were sidelined for acting categories deemed more important.