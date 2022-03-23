A Fan-Favorite Law & Order: SVU Character Is Returning This Season

Season 23 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is more than halfway through, but that doesn't mean NBC doesn't still have a few tricks up its sleeve. According to reports, there's a former fan-favorite that's set to return to "SVU" in the near future, and it's someone who left the show in a pretty controversial way.

Since its inception, "SVU" has been a series fueled by the viewers' relationship with the on-screen cops, legal pros, and victims they deal with. Main stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, aka Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, led the way as the show's lead detectives for over a decade until Meloni's exit in 2011. Hargitay is still doing her thing on the long-running police procedural, but a number of other characters have also come and gone over the years.

But, just like any great crime drama, never say never when it comes to a person showing back up again on "SVU." Case in point: The return of a beloved SVU deputy chief fans had to say goodbye to last year.