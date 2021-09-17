How Demore Barnes Really Feels About His Law And Order: SVU Exit
Demore Barnes has been an integral component of the "Law & Order: SVU" family since he began playing Deputy Chief Christian Garland in Season 21. He made his first appearance in "Down Low in Hell's Kitchen," and he quickly proved he could work alongside the other members of the force with aplomb. From going undercover to dealing with shady politicians, Christian's done it all during his relatively short tenure on "Law & Order." And sadly, it looks like his stint on the show has come to an end.
Deadline reports that Barnes will not be a regular cast member when the series returns for Season 23 on September 23. Instead, he'll be a guest star, appearing in at least one episode, as evidenced from a clip of the new season posted to Twitter. You'll find Christian in a car talking about a high-profile case in a brief moment in the clip, but there's no indication of what exactly will take him off the force. The way Demore Barnes talks about the change-up, it sounds like he's similarly in the dark.
Demore Barnes doesn't 'totally know why this happened'
Demore Barnes took to his Instagram to let some of his thoughts know about his abrupt departure to help clear up some of what's going around a week before the Season 23 premiere. The video addresses his fans as well as his co-stars and Wolf Entertainment. He states, "While I know you were happy that I was here, and that I'm happy that I was here, I also know you're sad and surprised, and I am too. I don't totally know why this happened."
There's likely a lot of confusion surrounding Barnes's exit, and while he shares in those frustrations, he also lets it known that he thoroughly enjoyed his time working on the series. "I hope that Wolf Entertainment's leadership, in giving me opportunity amplify vital voice and story, will result in many studios continuing to open doors of opportunities for others to do the same," Barnes explained. "This must continue."
His fans shared in his shock and surprise, with many writing to him over social media about how much they'll miss him when they tune in for "Law & Order: SVU" Season 23. One user wrote, "Thank you for sharing your incredible talent with us. You have made a huge difference. And I will look forward to watching the reruns to see your inspiring talent on screen." Here's wishing Demore Barnes the best of luck in all of his future endeavors.