David Dastmalchian Opens The (Comic) Book On Count Crowley, James Gunn, And The Batman - Exclusive Interview

You have some comic book friends in the business. Among them, you and James Gunn are kindred spirits when it comes to comic books. Did you by chance bounce off any ideas off of James or anybody in the business that loves comics books when you were writing "Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter"?

I, very early on in the process, when I was choosing my monsters, I was sitting at James's old house in Malibu for a barbecue one day. We were talking about our favorite monsters. I was picking his brain about werewolves, and we had this long conversation about what has been problematic with werewolves in literature and films, etc., and why there was still so much room for development and growth when you consider the mythology of werewolves. What he encouraged me to do was to really push the boundaries and to stretch my imagination, and to try and go far beyond the tropes and traditions that have been established. He really inspired me to want to reinvent and reinvest in the mythology of not only werewolves, but vampires, zombies, witches, gorgons, all the creatures that you're going to see in the world of Count Crowley.

As you know, if you've read the book, one of the first things we did was turn all of the rules about monsters upside down. We know now that silver bullets no longer kill a werewolf, and a wooden stake won't stop a vampire. That's just the beginning. The other thing that James encouraged me to do, and that was inadvertently, because he didn't have to say anything to me directly. Being in his presence and seeing the way that James fearlessly takes the biggest risks necessary to bring his imagination into the story that he's trying to tell really inspired me to not hold back at all and to throw as much of myself as I possibly could into "Count Crowley."

I was nervous when I first sent him the first issue of "Count Crowley," because his opinion means a lot to me, and I think he's a genius. When he told me that he really liked the comic, it was really important. I was so grateful. I've been so moved by so many amazing people who have responded to the comic. If you look at the graphic novel, there's some incredible quotes that we were able to get from people who I really respect, who responded to the book. James is a tough critic, and he is not going to hold back because he is your friend. He's not going to bulls**t you. He's not going to blow smoke up your butt. I was thoroughly touched and moved when he told me that he thought it was really cool.