Shawn Levy Reveals The Real Reason He Decided To Direct The Adam Project And His Vast Catalog Of Work - Exclusive

Shawn Levy has done it again with another incredible film under his belt. Netflix's "The Adam Project" stars an A-list cast like Ryan Reynolds (grown-up Adam), Mark Ruffalo (Louis), Jennifer Garner (Ellie), and Zoe Saldana (Laura), along with newcomer Walker Scobell (young Adam) in his cinematic debut. The premise is right up Levy's ally with a cocktail of sci-fi genre classics, a dissection of nostalgia, and the concept of fate, all centered around a thick emotional core.

With yet another Reynolds and Levy team-up (previously they did "Free Guy"), the movie was sure to be a hit — and it is, still appearing on Netflix's Top Ten list. It's clear that fans were itching for another project helmed by the duo. So, what exactly gets Levy pumped to sign onto a project as a director?

During an exclusive interview with Looper, he dished on working with Beyoncé and what gets him interested in working on projects like "The Adam Project."