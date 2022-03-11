Shawn Levy On The Adam Project And Directing Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo As A Father-Son Duo - Exclusive Interview

Did you have Ryan in mind [to play Adam] when you signed onto the project?

Yeah, we were in post-production on "Free Guy," and it was actually Ryan who called me. We were actively looking for more scripts to do together. This one went to Ryan, and he said, "What about a time travel movie about teaming up with your younger self and meeting your parents at your age?" I knew from one sentence, "Oh, this is a big juicy idea that would be fun, but also potentially very emotional." To see the reactions of audiences, and to see that it's working as both a fun ride and an emotional experience, that's been really satisfying.

What was it like directing Ryan and Mark as an unlikely father-son duo? Did that come naturally, or did they need some coaxing? And were there any fun, awkward outtakes on that front, given how close they are in age?

The whole point was the awkwardness of their age similarity. It's so foreign to us to think of our parents as a peer. Frankly, we don't even think of them as humans. We think of them as a mom or a dad. That's such a delightful, weird awkwardness built into the premise of this movie. The whole reason we wanted Mark, in addition to the fact that he's a great actor, is that he has this innate warmth, and he has this dad, lovey, warm ethos to him, that makes the movie better and definitely sticks the landing.

When we get to that final section, where we bring things to closure, and I won't get into the details, but [if] you've seen the movie, it was "Roll the cameras and let Mark drive the scene and let Ryan look in his eyes, listen to his words," and [if] you've seen the movie, everything flows from that. That's what Mark brings.