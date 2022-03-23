Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Expresses Her Pride In Her Show's Asian American Representation - Exclusive

For Olivia Liang, the opportunity to star in a show that focuses on a Chinese-American family has been exciting and unique. "I say this often, but it's like a dream come true because I really didn't even dare to dream this big, that I could play a lead [like this]," Liang shared with Looper. "Not even in my wildest imagination did I think this was possible, so it truly is an honor to be part of this project."

As if that weren't enough, Liang observed that because "Kung Fu" depicts a first-generation Asian-American family in which the parents, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma), grew up in China and their children, Nicky, Althea (Shannon Dang), and Ryan (Jon Prasida), grew up in America, the show has been able to spotlight a variety of perspectives on important topics.

"An episode that comes to mind is Episode 5 [in Season 1] ... that deals with [Black Lives Matter], and we as a cast and as a show have a really unique ability to speak on that movement through an Asian lens, especially because our communities tend to be [pitted] against each other," Liang noted. "There are a lot of Asian immigrants who came to this country and who are like Mei-Li and Jin, who [don't have] a deep understanding of what the Black community has gone through in this country. [Meanwhile], the Nickys and Altheas and Ryans do understand because they got to grow up around people of that community. That's just a small example of what our show is able to do with the multi-generational portrayals of Asians in America."