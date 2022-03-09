Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Talks Asian American Representation, Early Acting, And Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

In many ways, the show is a corrective to the '70s series that it's based on, which starred a white man. What has it meant to you to star in a show that focuses on a Chinese American woman and her family?

It means the world. I say this often, but it's like a dream come true because I really didn't even dare to dream this big, that I could play a lead [like this]. Not even in my wildest imagination did I think this was possible, so it truly is an honor to be part of this project. The original series in the '70s was really great for its time and did give a lot of Asian American performers their start, and so I'm excited that we are pushing that a little bit more.

The show depicts a first-generation family, and it showcases the different perspectives of the parents, who grew up in China, and their children, who grew up in America. What has the experience of playing that been like for you?

It's been really, really awesome. An episode that comes to mind is Episode 5 ... that deals with [Black Lives Matter], and we as a cast and as a show have a really unique ability to speak on that movement through an Asian lens, especially because our communities tend to be [pitted] against each other. What I really loved that our writers so smartly did was show different generations' perspective of the movement. There are a lot of Asian immigrants who came to this country and who are like [Shen parents] Mei-Li and Jin, who [don't have] a deep understanding of what the Black community has gone through in this country.

[Meanwhile], the Nickys and Altheas and Ryans [the first generation children] do understand because they got to grow up around people of that community. Then, an older generation of Asians in America comes to really feel for the mother of the victim in that episode. It really was a beautiful picture of communities coming together. That's just a small example of what our show is able to do with the multi-generational portrayals of Asians in America.