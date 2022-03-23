First Look At Stranger Things Season 4 Offers Tantalizing Clues

It's been well over two years since audiences last visited Hawkins, Indiana in "Stranger Things" Season 3. The third season follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends as they realize that the Upside Down isn't done with them — and the season ends with a dramatic battle against the Mind Flayer in Starcourt Mall. The fight against the Russians below the shopping mall also escalates with the disappearance of Chief Hopper (David Harbour) — although Netflix later confirmed that he's alive and being kept prisoner in a Russian gulag.

But fans are understandably eager to see what's next for Eleven, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and the gang.

Thankfully, there isn't long to wait until "Stranger Things" Season 4 comes to Netflix, as the first volume starts streaming on May 27, 2022. Annoyingly, audiences will have to wait five weeks for the second volume, which premieres on July 1. The Duffer Brothers also explained that Season 4 is the "beginning of the end" and that Season 5 will be the ending of the series as we know it. Although, they were careful to say that the universe is ripe enough for more stories to emerge from the Upside Down and beyond.

While fans got a quick look at what's ahead in a brief teaser back in 2021, Netflix just released a handful of new images which offer some tantalizing clues about "Stranger Things" Season 4.