First Look At Stranger Things Season 4 Offers Tantalizing Clues
It's been well over two years since audiences last visited Hawkins, Indiana in "Stranger Things" Season 3. The third season follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends as they realize that the Upside Down isn't done with them — and the season ends with a dramatic battle against the Mind Flayer in Starcourt Mall. The fight against the Russians below the shopping mall also escalates with the disappearance of Chief Hopper (David Harbour) — although Netflix later confirmed that he's alive and being kept prisoner in a Russian gulag.
But fans are understandably eager to see what's next for Eleven, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and the gang.
Thankfully, there isn't long to wait until "Stranger Things" Season 4 comes to Netflix, as the first volume starts streaming on May 27, 2022. Annoyingly, audiences will have to wait five weeks for the second volume, which premieres on July 1. The Duffer Brothers also explained that Season 4 is the "beginning of the end" and that Season 5 will be the ending of the series as we know it. Although, they were careful to say that the universe is ripe enough for more stories to emerge from the Upside Down and beyond.
While fans got a quick look at what's ahead in a brief teaser back in 2021, Netflix just released a handful of new images which offer some tantalizing clues about "Stranger Things" Season 4.
The images show off old friends and new faces
Netflix recently released a handful of new images on its Tudum blog, giving "Stranger Things" fans a glimpse of what's to come in Season 4. The streaming service also revealed some interesting quotes from the Duffer Brothers taken from an upcoming episode of the Present Company podcast, with Ross Duffer saying, "we're leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change."
One image shows Eleven teaming up with Mike Wheeler, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), while another shot introduces Joseph Quinn as newcomer Eddie, who "leads a meeting of the Hawkins High Dungeons and Dragons club."
Another image sees the whole gang inside the Creel House. Earlier news revealed that "Nightmare on Elm Street" actor Robert Englund will star in Season 4 as Victor Creel, a disturbed individual who's locked up for murder. Creel's history is clearly going to be a key part of the upcoming season — let's just hope that house isn't haunted.
There's also a new dynamic duo in town, with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) teaming up in a bizarre location. It's not clear where they are, although they both have fake names on their badges. Don't worry Hopper fans, there's also a moody shot of the resilient police chief — and it looks like Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) may be the ones who try to rescue him. Although judging by the crashed plane in the background, their mission might not go to plan.