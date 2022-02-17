Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Plot, And Cast - What We Know So Far

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the official synopsis of "Stranger Things 4" reveals, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins." This is pretty surprising since the young stars have all grown up pretty quickly since the 3rd season arrived back in 2019. But the next batch of episodes will pick up with the gang as they're spread out across the country — remember that Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) moved Will, Eleven, and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) to California to start a new life away from Hawkins. According to the official synopsis, this physical split of the core friend group proves to be tough, and that "navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

Oh, dear. Thankfully, the Upside Down will unite them all "as a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down." Interesting — this mystery must involve something pretty powerful if it can permanently stop the Upside Down. From the synopsis, it's not clear whether this means destroying the alternate dimension or merely closing it off from our world. In their fan letter, the Duffer Brothers did say that "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things." So, it seems likely they'll expand the universe in the next season, potentially to set up future spin-offs.

Let's not forget that the end of Season 3 finds Chief Hopper (David Harbour) trapped thousands of miles away in a Russian gulag. One of the very first teasers for "Stranger Things 4" shows a bald Hopper digging through the snow with other inmates as they're watched by gun-toting guards. So, hopefully, the gang finds a way of rescuing him and bringing him back to the U.S.