The Latest Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Teases A Spring Break To Remember

The new "Stranger Things" Season 4 trailer was posted to the show's Twitter page. The clip begins with a few establishing shots before settling on Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) painting a miniature as her voiceover addresses Mike, telling him that this is Day 185. We get glimpses of her new life before she gets into a pizza delivery van belonging to Surfer Boy Pizza, whose driver ("Booksmart" alum Eduardo Franco) advises, "Hold on to your butts, brochachos," before speeding away.

The trailer continues, revealing that Eleven's painting a much rosier picture of her time in California to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) than it is in reality. While she declares she's enjoying her new school and is making friends, she's actually being ignored in hallways and targeted by spitballs. As we see Mike reading a letter (presumably from Eleven, although this could be an editing trick), she expresses her excitement for spring break, which is a week away. She closes her note by telling Mike, "We will have the best spring break ever."

This is when chaos breaks loose. Amidst a rapid series of cuts, we see people at a roller rink, Joyce (Winona Ryder) looking at a doll, people with guns invading a home, Murray (Brett Gelman) taking off a pair of headphones, and a woman in high heels getting out of a car. What's most worrying is a shot of Eleven, who appears to be held back by men in suits. There are also shots of soldiers attacking an underground facility, a group of cars and a helicopter driving in a desert, and an explosion.

A release date for the fourth season of "Stranger Things" has yet to be announced, but the trailer's emphasis on spring break could be a clue.