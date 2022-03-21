Fast 10 Just Added This Breakout Star From The Suicide Squad To Its Crew

Despite its humble beginnings as a small-scale action franchise about crooks stealing DVD players in Los Angeles, the "Fast & Furious" franchise has massively increased its scope over the years. With that change in scope has also come a major increase in the number of characters, both good and evil alike. That concept has only become more pronounced in recent years, with "F9" finally linking all of the "Fast & Furious" timelines together.

That said, the "Fast and Furious" ensemble is only going to get larger as the next installment in the franchise, "Fast 10," inches closer to its May 19, 2023, release date. In fact, while it was recently announced that "Fast 10" would be dipping into the DCEU roster for one of its new villains by casting "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa, it now seems that he won't be the only DC movie performer to make his way over to the "Fast" universe, as a breakout actor from James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" is reportedly set to join "Fast 10" as well.