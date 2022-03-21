Fast 10 Just Added This Breakout Star From The Suicide Squad To Its Crew
Despite its humble beginnings as a small-scale action franchise about crooks stealing DVD players in Los Angeles, the "Fast & Furious" franchise has massively increased its scope over the years. With that change in scope has also come a major increase in the number of characters, both good and evil alike. That concept has only become more pronounced in recent years, with "F9" finally linking all of the "Fast & Furious" timelines together.
That said, the "Fast and Furious" ensemble is only going to get larger as the next installment in the franchise, "Fast 10," inches closer to its May 19, 2023, release date. In fact, while it was recently announced that "Fast 10" would be dipping into the DCEU roster for one of its new villains by casting "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa, it now seems that he won't be the only DC movie performer to make his way over to the "Fast" universe, as a breakout actor from James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" is reportedly set to join "Fast 10" as well.
The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior has been cast in Fast 10
The Wrap reported that "The Suicide Squad" star Daniela Melchior is set to join the latest installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. However, as plot of "Fast 10" remains firmly under wraps at this time, there are no definitive details surrounding the character that she may play -– particularly whether or not the character is a villain or a hero. At this time, Universal Pictures has yet to comment on the reported casting news. Melchior is a relative newcomer to the Hollywood scene, with "The Suicide Squad" serving as her major breakout to mainstream audiences. In "The Suicide Squad," she portrayed Ratcatcher II, a thief who uses technology to control armies of rats.
Prior to James Gunn's DCEU action film, she provided the Portuguese dub for Gwen Stacy in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and made a number of appearances in indie films (per IMDb) such as "Parque Mayer" and "The Black Book of Father Dinis." In addition to her reported role in "Fast 10," Melchior can also be seen in upcoming films "Assassin Club" and "Marlowe."